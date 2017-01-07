Keurig and Anheuser-Busch team up to build in-home booze brewer

Because it’s what every home needs — your very own booze-maker.

Keurig and Anheuser-Busch InBev are teaming up to launch what they call an “in-home alcohol drink system.”

The companies are still doing some research, but the device will reportedly be able to pour beer, spirits and mixers.

Keurig and Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) are teaming up to build an in-home booze brewer. https://t.co/W5YmTbxpw0 pic.twitter.com/S6JOK2PgjA — CNN (@CNN) January 7, 2017

The machine will use the technology from Keurig’s now defunct Kold drink maker, a counter-top device that made sodas and mixers on demand.

The companies did not specify a name or a timeline.

There isn’t even a prototype yet, but it’s nonetheless in the works.