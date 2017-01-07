Keurig and Anheuser-Busch team up to build in-home booze brewer

Because it’s what every home needs — your very own booze-maker.
Keurig and Anheuser-Busch InBev are teaming up to launch what they call an “in-home alcohol drink system.”
The companies are still doing some research, but the device will reportedly be able to pour beer, spirits and mixers.
The machine will use the technology from Keurig’s now defunct Kold drink maker, a counter-top device that made sodas and mixers on demand.
The companies did not specify a name or a timeline.
There isn’t even a prototype yet, but it’s nonetheless in the works.