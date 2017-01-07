× Helena-West Helena Police arrest 3 in home burglary

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Three men are behind bars, accused of burglarizing a home in Helena-West Helena.

The victim told police he came back Monday to his home in the 300 block of South Washington Street to find his back door kicked in.

His TV, speakers and surround sound speaker system were all stolen.

A witness had seen three men put the stolen goods in a truck, and neighbors pointed police to a house nearby, in the 400 block of Baringo Street.

Police went there and learned witnesses saw the suspects bring into the home the stolen items, which officers then found there.

Police arrested Levelle Ayers, Quinton Tate and Moral Gray. They’re charged with theft by receiving, but police said more charges may be filed.

Police are also working to figure out whether these suspects are connected to other burglaries in the same neighborhood.