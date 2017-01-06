Wisdom from 100-year-old grandmother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis has fallen in love with 100-year-old Anerlee Murphy of Binghampton.

She celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday surrounded by her friends, family and the WREG news crew.

"Thank God for Jesus for letting me stay here," shouted Murphy when asked how she felt.

Her youngest daughter and grandchildren were there to show appreciation for all the wisdom and love she has shared with them.

Sally Murphy told WREG that her mother was recently released from the hospital.

"She told doctors at the hospital, 'I got to get up out of here because I have to celebrate my birthday.' She said ninety-nine and a half just won't do, and she made it."

Murphy told WREG that the secret to a long life is being good.

"Being good and going to church and believing God would," shared Murphy.

The family are having a birthday celebration on Sunday, January 8 at Zion Temple Church of God and Christ.