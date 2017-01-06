× Winter Weather, Wind Chill Advisories remain in effect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the majority of the WREG viewing area.

The advisory will remain in effect until midnight Saturday.

A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect for counties in the northern portion of the viewing area until 9 a.m. Saturday.

According to the agency, light snow will be possible this afternoon and evening, making road conditions hazardous.

Icy roads should be expected into early Saturday morning.