MEMPHIS — Snow began falling in the Memphis area around 3 a.m. Friday.

Most areas should see snow taper off around 9-10 a.m.

The Memphis area could see 1-2 inches of snow.

We could see some light snow Friday afternoon.

Expect lows in the mid 20s overnight.

