Warming center open tonight in Memphis as temperatures drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those who don’t have a warm place to stay will be able to find refuge from the cold tonight.

The city is opening a warming center at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library at 3030 Poplar Ave.

It will open at 6 p.m. and stay open through the night.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s overnight.