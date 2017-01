× Suspects at large following snowy day bank robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The snow and cold temperatures didn’t keep two men from robbing a bank on Friday.

The First Tennessee Bank in the 3300 block of North Watkins was hit around 11:30.

Employees told police two males, approximately 18 to 25 years of age, walked into the business armed with guns.

It’s unclear how much money they got away with.

A vehicle description is not available at this point.

No injuries were reported.