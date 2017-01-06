Snow causes problems for drivers in DeSoto County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. -- As the inches of snow grew in Desoto County on Friday, so did the problems for drivers.

“Unexpected the amount of snow we got, but 55 was a little slow this morning," said Curt Thomas of Coldwater.

Interstate 55 was one of the problem areas in Desoto County.

The snow starting falling around 3 a.m. and didn’t stop until late morning.

After the final count was in, officials said 2.5 inches of snow fell in DeSoto County.

“I was thinking it was going to pass us by," said a Holly Springs resident. "I wasn’t expecting it like this.”

“Usually when they start talking about it, we don’t get anything, so it was pretty much a surprise this morning," said Thomas.

Especially the drivers who weren’t prepared for the conditions.

Several wrecks were reported along Interstate 55 and WREG spotted about six cars in ditches.

The southbound side of I-55 was backed up during the morning rush until tow trucks and salt trucks saved the day.

MDOT said only roads in Central Mississippi were pre-treated on Thursday.

“We determine if it’s going to be wet and cold, or is it just going to be cold?” said Melinda McGrath, MDOT executive director.

If they don’t expect rain, they don’t pre-treat because they say ice is less of a threat.

County officials warned drivers to take it slow and not slam on their brakes, which may have caused a lot of these accidents.

“I’m just trying to get out, get a little gas [and] stay warm," said the man from Holly Springs.

By noon, I-55 was up and running like normal.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a high number of traffic crashes on interstate and highway systems.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, MHP reported investigating 62 traffic crashes and responding to 141 calls for assistance statewide.

MHP said, "Due to possible icing of the roadways, we encourage motorists to travel only in emergency situations, lower vehicle speeds, and use extreme caution."