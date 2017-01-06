Snow causes a mess at Airways, Shelby Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Stalled, spun-out big rigs were what you saw if you were at Airways and Shelby Drive this morning.

There were so many, Airways Road was closed for several hours.

While City of Memphis crews rushed to dump salt and sand on the slippery roadways, drivers found a new route.

"I was scared to drive in it this morning."

On her way to work from Hernando, we caught up with commuter Keisha Lester who said she saw her share of crashed cars.

"I seen like eight in the ditch and it was like 2 on the side of the road, but police was helping tow and stuff like that."

"Man it`s freezing. I`m cold. Like I`m from Michigan so that`s why I moved to Memphis to get away from the cold."

Terry Fulcher lives nearby. He heard about the closures and stalled 18-wheelers, and said he only left his house because he had to.

"This is like truck city."

And tonight while he knows the major threat might be over, he`s not taking any chances.

"It`s slick out so just be careful."