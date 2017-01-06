Slick roads cause accidents in Marshall County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. -- Driving through the backroads of Marshall County, we found pictures worthy of Christmas cards.

But while the thick dusting of snow may be pretty to look at, it was no winter wonderland to drive in.

Laronda Luellen's car had to be pulled to safety after sliding off Highway 311 and into a ditch as she drove to work.

"I was like, `Oh my goodness!` But I kept both hands on the wheel just to keep control of some sort, but my car had no control."

Jeremy Davis stopped to help her.

"I just seen someone who needed help," he said.

We counted at least three slide-offs along Highway 72 near Mount Pleasant, but not all roads were dangerous for driver. On Highway 78 east of Holly Springs, there was barely any snow at all.

There were several crews out making sure it stayed that way.