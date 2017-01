× At least 3 people dead in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — At least three people have been shot and killed at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Several people have also been injured.

The shots took place inside Terminal 2.

One person is in custody.

One of those who is there is former White House Communications Secretary Ari Fleischer.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017