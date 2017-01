× Person thrown from car in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Two cars crashed in Marshall County Friday morning.

It happened on Highway 78 near mile marker 37.

A person was ejected from one of the cars, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

There’s no word on that person’s condition or the condition of the other driver.

There was snow on the road at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s department is investigating.