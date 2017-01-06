× Man convicted of raping woman at Winchester nightclub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A two-day trial is over and a 26-year-old man is headed to prison, accused of raping a woman inside a Winchester nightclub.

The incident happened in August 2014.

Authorities told WREG a woman, 43, was out having a good time with friends when she passed out in the VIP area from drinking too much. That’s where she was later attacked by Ladarius Lockhart.

She told authorities she woke up to find Lockhart had pulled up her skirt and was kissing and touching her inappropriately. Despite being groggy, the victim fought back forcing Lockhart to get up and leave.

A friend of the victim learned what had happened and tried confronting the suspect in the parking lot, but Lockhart drove away before he could or police arrived.

Lockhart is expected to be sentenced next month. He faces anywhere from 8 to 12 years in prison.