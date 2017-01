× FedEx Express warns of potential national delays due to snow in Memphis

MEMPHIS — FedEx Express is warning customers of possible national delays due to the snow here in Memphis.

Memphis is, of course, is the hub for FedEx.

“FedEx Express experienced substantial disruptions at the Memphis hub last night due to winter weather.”

Delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery date Friday.

You can check fedex.com for updates.