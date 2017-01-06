Family fights off stray pit bull during vicious attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Feathers falling like snowflakes from this coat. The after math of a brutal pit bull attack.

"He was hollering and telling me to help him, while the dog was grabbing him and just dragging him," said Randy Tate.

He said in the heat of the moment he grabbed a rake and tried to beat a stray dog off of his nephew -- 13- year-old Raheem Davis.

"He just ripped the clothes off of him," added Davis.

The teenager's hoodie and down feather jacket didn't stand a chance as the pit bull growled and sliced through the layers.

"The dog had him by his pant leg and was just dragging him, just dragging him," said Davis.

Tate said Davis cried for mercy but couldn't get loose from the dog's tight grip. Even though three people were kicking and hitting the dog, his locked jaws held on to the teenager.

Davis was taken to Le Bonheur to get stitches while the dog was taken away by animal control. Tate said this is not the snow day that he had in mind

"I didn’t think he was injured that bad until he took off his clothes and had a big plug in his arm, and leg," said Davis.

"They were out there throwing snowballs and riding their bikes, sliding in snow they were having a good day all of sudden the dog just came out of nowhere," he added.