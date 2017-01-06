× Declassified intel report on Russia hacking to be released Friday

WASHINGTON — The declassified public version of the Intelligence Community’s review of the election-related hacking will be released as soon as Friday afternoon, a US official told CNN.

The same official added that the timing is fluid given that President-elect Donald Trump has yet to be briefed by intelligence leaders, which is expected to happen at around 12:30 p.m. ET Friday.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi announced at a news conference earlier that she and other congressional leaders had been briefed by the Intelligence Community before they traveled to New York to brief Trump.

“Stunning in its conclusions and you will see some of it,” Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill, describing the information in the briefing.