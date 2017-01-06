× College student wakes up to find man inside apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who broke into a college student’s apartment is at large tonight.

On December 30, the victim woke up to find a man wearing a University of Memphis hoodie stuffing her personal items in a bag. The woman startled the suspect, who took off running from the Gather Apartments.

At some point, the suspect used the woman’s debit card to make a purchase at the Walgreen’s store in the 3500 block of Park Avenue.

He was caught on camera driving a dark-colored 4-door sedan, possibly a 2003 Nissan Maxima, with a fin on the back and silver rims.

If anyone can identify this individual they should contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.