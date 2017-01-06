× 10 year-old commits suicide after being reprimanded before school

CLEARWATER, Fl. — A 10-year-old is dead in Clearwater, Florida after shooting himself in his home.

The Tampa Bay Times is reporting the boy was getting ready for school at his home when he got into trouble. It’s unclear what happened, but we do know several minutes later a lone gunshot was heard from inside the family’s apartment.

An autopsy of the child confirmed the boy killed himself.

Authorities are now looking at how the gun was stored.

