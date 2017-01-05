Woman lives in poor conditions while battling lupus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Roaches falling from the ceiling and turning up in cracks and crevices throughout her home -- that is the reality Ursula Jackson told WREG she`s grown used to.

"We have went through 6 or 7 cans of raid this week."

While warding off bugs, Jackson is also battling lupus. She said just two days ago the stress of fighting her land lords at Kimball Cabana Apartments landed her in the emergency room.

"I`m on 11 medicines in the morning 10 at night."

Jackson said she moved in last summer hoping for a new beginning, but so far she`s facing one lupus flair up after another because of mold and mildew issues.

"It`s mold in my bathroom, mold on my daughter`s closet."

She claimed there`s mold hiding in the darkest places and duct tape holding her carpet down.

WREG was there as she called, once again asking for help.

"As soon as he gets back he`s going to come back."

"Y`all keep promising and nothing is getting fixed."

"DJ is the one who told you he was coming."

WREG called DJ, the landlord, who was supposed to be on his way to give the answers Jackson couldn`t get from the office.

"If there is nothing that you can do will you give her deposit back?"

"Oh no."

He claimed he couldn`t find some of the issues Jackson was complaining about, but the pictures tell a different story. Once WREG told him about the pictures the landlord changed his tune.

"I`m headed over right now to address those issues and make sure she`s comfortable."