Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the majority of the Mid-South.

Cross, Crittenden, St. Francis, Lee, Phillips, Desoto, Marshall, Benton, Tunica, Tate, Coahoma, Quittman, Panola, Tipton, Haywood, Madison, Shelby, Fayette and Hardeman counties are all under the advisory.

It will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Snow accumulations could be up to 1 inch, the National Weather Service said.

Low visibility is expected, resulting in hazardous travel conditions.