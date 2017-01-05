Uselton: Parents, students should ‘be prepared’ Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. -- As parents left Lewisburg High School on Thursday, many were wondering if they need to bother bringing their kids to school Friday.

In Desoto County, the school district doesn't know what to expect, but they said be prepared.

"Be prepared for the possibility of a regular school day, be prepared for the possibility of a late start and also be prepared for the possibility of a school cancellation."

Superintendent Cory Uselton told WREG in addition to watching the forecast, members of the district's transportation department will be out overnight tracking road conditions.

"They go out and they monitor the bridges overnight so we make the most informed decision possible."

Shelby County Schools said they'll have staff doing the same thing.

Uselton sent the following message to parents on Thursday:

Good afternoon! The weather forecast for Friday seems to change every few hours. There is the possibility that we will receive some wintry precipitation, and there is the possibility that we will not receive any winter weather. Based on the uncertain nature of the weather forecast and the expected timing of the inclement weather, it is unlikely that we will be able to make a definitive statement tonight for the 10:00 news. We will monitor the roads overnight, and we will make a decision in the early morning hours. Here is some information as you prepare for tomorrow: If there is a cancellation of school or a 2-hour delay, it will be announced on the local Memphis news stations by 5:30 a.m. in the morning.

Parents will be notified via the PowerSchool text and email notification system before 5:45 a.m. if there is a cancellation or delay.

Parents will receive a phone call via the PowerSchool alert system at approximately 6:30 a.m. if there is a cancellation or delay.

You can prepare for these 3 possibilities for Friday: a regular school day, a 2-hour delay, or a school cancellation. I appreciate your support of DeSoto County Schools, and I hope that you have a great evening!