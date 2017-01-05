× TBI investigating Franklin County officer-involved shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The TBI has stepped in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Franklin County.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, authorities received a call from a man indicating he was out in the woods with a firearm. Six officers rushed to the scene to try to negotiate with the man, but the incident reportedly escalated very quickly.

According to initial reports, the suspects raised his weapon and opened fire on the officers. Five of the officers returned fire striking the man, eventually leading to his death.

Two of the officers were from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two from the Monteagle Police Department and one from Sewanee.

The TBI has identified the subject, but are not releasing his name at this time.