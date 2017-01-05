× Suspects behind bars following Wynne truck stop shooting

WYNNE, Ark. — Three people are now behind bars, accused of holding-up a store clerk and then shooting him five times.

Monica Bell, 19, Tyrell Caldwell, 20, and Desmond Dorsey, 19, are facing multiple charges after the incident on October 27 at the Wynne Truck Plaza along Highway 64.

Bell was charged with aggravated robbery, terroristic threatening first-degree, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.

Dorsey and Caldwell were charged with theft, commercial burglary, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, terroristic threatening first-degree, and aggravated robbery.

In addition, Dorsey also faces a count of criminal mischief second-degree and aggravated assault.

All three suspects are from Earle, Arkansas.

The victim, identified as Danny New, was rushed to a Memphis hospital following the shooting.