Snow expected Friday for parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS -- There's a chance for light snow early Friday morning for parts of the Mid-South.

Expect lows in the mid 20s overnight.

Snow could move into areas of the Mid-South around 3 a.m. and should be gone from most areas by 9 a.m.

Right now, it looks like the Memphis area could see from light snow to an inch of snow.

We are tracking the system and will keep you updated.

The Friday edition of Daybreak will begin at 4 a.m. with team coverage on-air and online.

