× Is your school or business ready to report possible winter closings?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is your first source for school closings in the Mid-South.

You can find closings HERE.

If you already have an account to enter a closing, you can access it online HERE.

You are encouraged to log in now to ensure you have the accurate account information.

Please be sure to have your closing code ready.

If you are not in the system already or have an issue logging in, please email shannon.davis@wreg.com.

We will only include the following on our TV crawl, wreg.com, and our news app.

– K-12 schools, colleges & technical schools

– Governments/courts

– Large businesses/attractions

– Large churches

– Others at our editorial discretion