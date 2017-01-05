Couple escapes tragedy when SUV plows through bedroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Just a few minutes may have been the difference between a big mess and tragedy, when an SUV smashed through a Oakhaven couple’s bedroom, landing right on top of their bed.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on Cromwell Cove.

The couple said they were just about to go to sleep when they heard and felt the crash.

“We were just sitting here like we normally do when we heard a loud noise – sounded like an airplane or a train or something landed in the yard,” said Courtney Brown.

Police say the driver doesn’t remember losing control and plowing into the house, just feet away from where Brown, his girlfriend and their 7-year-old son were sitting in the living room.

“It landed sideways,” Brown said. “The passenger’s side was laying on the ground and the driver’s side was up in the air.”

He says the impact was so hard, it knocked pictures and a TV off the wall.

Brown says if it had happened just five minutes later, he and his girlfriend would have been asleep in bed – the same bed that ended up underneath the SUV.

“We were fixin’ to go in the room in maybe five or ten minutes,” he said.

Piles of bricks were ripped from the house, the SUVs bumper and grill left lying in front of the gaping hole and many of the couple’s belongings scattered across the front lawn.

“Just thank god we weren’t in there,” he said. “I’m just thankful to still be here because it could have been a lot worse.”

But among the rubble, a pillowcase reading “blessed” – an ironic reminder that they were in the right place at the right time.

Police say the driver, Barshay Wilson, was cited for failure to maintain control of his car.

Both he and his passenger are expected to be okay.