Germantown Schools to make school decision January 17

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — School leaders in Germantown hosted a public forum to talk about building a fourth elementary school in the city.

This was the final meeting before board members select a site for the school at the meeting on January 17.

Residents had a chance to look at the four possible sites for the new school and were able to give their feedback.

A new campus will ease overcrowding which has jumped in the last three years.

