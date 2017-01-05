Germantown Schools to make school decision January 17
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — School leaders in Germantown hosted a public forum to talk about building a fourth elementary school in the city.
This was the final meeting before board members select a site for the school at the meeting on January 17.
Residents had a chance to look at the four possible sites for the new school and were able to give their feedback.
A new campus will ease overcrowding which has jumped in the last three years.
35.086758 -89.810086