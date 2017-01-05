× France becomes 52nd country to ban spanking

PARIS — France has become the 52nd country to ban spanking.

The law is known as the “equality and citizenship bill.”

It bans “all cruel degrading or humiliating treatment, including corporal punishment.”

People who break the law will not face charges as the bill is a civil law.

“This law is a very strong symbolic act to make parents understand just how all violence can be harmful for the child,” Dr. Gilles Lazimi, who led an anti-spanking campaign for the Foundation for Childhood in France, was quoted as saying by the Telegraph. “Above all, it removes the notion of a threshold: There is no small or big violence. There is violence, full stop.”

Many European countries ban spanking.