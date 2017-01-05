× Former Selmer Police Officer sentenced for accessing child pornography

SELMER, Tenn. — A former officer with the Selmer Police Department has been sentenced to 30 months in a federal prison for accessing child pornography.

Between January and March 2015, Tony Miller was a member of an unnamed website dedicated to distributing the illegal materials. Users were allowed to view and share other member’s photos and videos, or upload their own.

The illegal activity was discovered during an FBI undercover investigation.

At the time, Miller was a lieutenant with the police department and even viewed the child pornography on work-issued digital devices.

According to the Department of Justice, Miller destroyed evidence during the course of the FBI’s investigation.

He pleaded guilty in September 2016.