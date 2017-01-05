× Baked Fried Chicken with the Cosmopolitan Cook!

It may be the most made and most often broken New Year’s resolution. We’re talking about losing weight. And that starts in the kitchen. Many people give up on their goal because they don’t want to give up their favorite foods. That’s where the Cosmopolitan Cook, Ragan Oglesby, comes in.

Oven Fried Chicken

Ingredients

6-8 chicken thighs with skin

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon salt,

1 tablespoon pepper,

1 tablespoon Spanish paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

Use the above seasonings to season the chicken to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Use a sheet pan and a rack

In a large gallon size zip top bag add flour and seasoning. Seal & shake well. Add seasoned chicken to the bad of seasoned flour and coated. Remove each piece of chicken from the bag & place skin up on rack and sheet pan. Bake 35 minutes remove & turn each piece of chicken over to skin side down. Bake an additional 30-35 minutes. Remove from oven & transfer chicken to a plate lined with paper towels.

ENJOY!

