× 4 charged with hate crime in Facebook Live torture of man in Chicago with special needs

CHICAGO — Four people accused of torturing a mentally disabled man have been charged with a hate crime Thursday in Chicago.

The attack was streamed via Facebook Live.

The video, described as “sickening” by police at a press conference Wednesday, shows a bleeding, bound man lying in a corner as his alleged assailants yell profanities about white people and Donald Trump.

The victim is white and those charged are black.

Jordan Hill, 18, of Carpentersville, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and residential burglary

Tesfaye Cooper, 18, of Chicago, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and residential burglary.

Brittany Covington, 18, of Chicago, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and residential burglary.

Tanishia Covington, 24, of Chicago, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restrain and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon according to WGN-TV.

On Tuesday, patrol officers noticed something “didn’t seem right” when they spotted a disoriented young man walking in the 3400 block of W Lexington, in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood. The officers determined the male was reported missing from a Chicago suburb.

After speaking to the victim, the officers then responded to a home nearby. There, they discovered “signs of a struggle and damage to property.” Police say the officers connected this evidence to the disoriented male.

Police say the victim and those being questioned attended the same school. Three of the four suspects are Chicago residents, and the victim is from a Chicago suburb, according to Chicago Police Dept. Commander Kevin Duffin. The fourth suspect is from Carpentersville, Illinois.

Regarding the disturbing video that surfaced on social media of a battery: Incident is under investigation/suspects are being questioned pic.twitter.com/GGi3qs9rGv — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 4, 2017