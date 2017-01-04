× U.S. Marshals warn of jury duty scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service has issued a warning to the public following the re-occurrence of a popular jury duty scam.

The scam begins by telling the victim they missed federal jury duty and are facing arrest if they do not pay a fine.

The caller will provide names, numbers, and other legitimate information to convince the person they are telling the truth. Authorities said in some cases the caller ID for the phone number will even appear to be from the courts or a local law enforcement office such as the U.S. Marshals Service.

However, this is a scam.

Federal courts do not call prospective jurors and ask for money or personal information.

Anyone who receives this call or something similar are urged to not give out any information or money to the caller.

Instead, hang up and call the Marshals Service at (901) 544-3304.