Trader Joe’s to now go inside former Germantown Kroger with up to seven other retailers

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. -- “I love Trader Joe’s,” said shopper Margo Libby.

It's a sentiment soon to be met with satisfaction.

Trader Joe’s is expected to open this summer on Exeter Road. The Germantown Planning Commission approved the move Tuesday night.

The original plan was to put the 12,500 square foot building in the former Kroger parking lot on Exeter Road, perpendicular to the Kroger building.

Germantown city leaders said the developers decided to put it in the former Kroger instead after visiting it.

They applied for the building permit back in August of 2015.

“I’ve heard rumors for years, so I didn’t know if it was actually going to happen," said shopper Katie Libby.

City leaders said construction got delayed as the developer negotiated with the business.

Now the plan is for them to share the building with up to seven other retailers, with Trader Joe’s taking up the most space.

They’ll do new landscaping, painting and fix up the parking lot, with the city’s Design Review Commission considering those design plans at the end of the month.

“It’s going to get here, like everything it takes time, but it will be here and I’m excited about this location," said shopper Debbie Myers. "I think it’ll be fine.”

The developers also plan to build a separate building nearby in 2018 that’ll be under the city’s smart code, meaning it’ll be closer to the sidewalks and pedestrian friendly.

City leaders couldn’t yet tell WREG's Bridget Chapman what other businesses will share the building with Trader Joe’s.

They said there’s no intention of expanding the parking lot.