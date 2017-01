Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS --  Three people from Texas are behind bars after a string of robberies at local Wal-Marts.

Police say it happened as they were traveling through Arkansas.

The trio reportedly stopped at at least five different Wal-Marts and took money from the cash registers.

They were finally apprehended when they showed up at a sixth store.

Two men and one woman are currently being held on $200,000 bonds.