Southaven Police searching for missing 25-year-old

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police are asking for the public’s help locating 25-year-old Jacob Shovlain.

His mother said she has not seen him since October 15. She told police her work takes her out of town frequently and she usually speaks to him through social media. She reportedly hasn’t heard from him in a while.

Other individuals close to Shovlain confirmed they also have not been in contact with him for quite some time.

Authorities said he could still be in the area or may have traveled towards the Illinois area.

If you can help authorities in their search, please call the Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-8652 or the Desoto County Crime Stoppers at (662) 429-TIPS.