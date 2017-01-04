Shots fired into a home where a dozen kids were having a sleepover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOLIVAR, Tenn. -- A home in Bolivar, Tenn. is riddled with bullets while a dozen children as young as three years old were inside.

They were having a family sleepover when someone opened fire early Monday morning at a home on Cross Street.

"Twelve kids in the house and two adults," said a family member who wanted to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

The shooter has yet to be arrested as of Wednesday night.

"One bullet hole right here one right here," she said walking through the home.

Bullets shattered windows and Christmas tree ornaments. They pierced doors and walls.

Some struck just inches above a teenager's bed.

Two young children were asleep on a couch when a bullet flew right between them. They dove to the ground.

The family counted at least twenty bullet holes. Some hit with such force, they went through the back of the house.

It's a miracle no one was hurt.

"They didn't have anywhere to run or to get down at," said the family member. "We don't know who did it, who could have done it, or why they did it. Why would you target a house full of girls?"

Those inside the house didn't get a good look a the shooter.

"You're not safe in your own house anymore," said the family member. "The kids they're just nervous. They're nervous. Can't hardly sleep at night."

WREG called Bolivar Police Department Wednesday afternoon to see if there were any leads, but have yet to hear back.