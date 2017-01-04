× SCS to hold 2017 Optional School Fair this Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The process to sign your child up for one of Shelby County’s Optional Schools is set to begin on January 27, but parents can go ahead and get a jump start this weekend.

On Sunday, the district will be hosting the 2017 Optional Schools Fair Sunday, January 8 at the University Center on the University of Memphis campus.

From 1 to 4 p.m., students and their parents will have the opportunity to speak with educators and principals from each Optional School to find the perfect fit for them.

Each school has its own unique curriculum such as in enriched academics, college prep, international studies, creative and performing arts, health sciences and more.

There are 46 Optional Schools in the Shelby County School district.

For more information on Optional Schools, click here.