× Poplar, I-240 crash causes halt in rush hour traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A serious crash on I-240 brought traffic to a halt Wednesday evening during rush hour.

Around 6:30 p.m., a car overturned in the middle of the interstate near the Poplar Avenue exit, sending debris flying across the roadway.

Authorities are currently on the scene trying to assist.

It’s unclear if anyone was seriously hurt.

TDOT is reporting the right hand lane heading eastbound is open, but all other lanes are blocked.

The accident has forced traffic to slow to a crawl all the way back to the Highway 385 intersection.

Avoid the area if you can.