North Carolina pastor arrested for string of armed robberies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “Thou shalt not steal” seems to have been too difficult a commandment to follow for a pastor in North Carolina, if the allegations are true.

John Thomas Lindsey, a pastor at True Love Church of Refuge in Charlotte, is accused of robbing nine business at gunpoint, according to WSOC.

Police said Lindsey even fired a shot in one of the robberies, at a Family Dollar store.

The other robberies happened at four Circle Ks, two Sam’s Marts and two 7-Elevens.

Police said this was him caught on camera:

Pastor Lindsey was caught on cam. Police say he robbed 9 stores in CLT: 4 Circle Ks, 2 Sam's Marts, 2 7-Elevens and a Family Dollar @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/F6M1MepWid — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 4, 2017

The motive for the crimes was drugs, WSOC reported.

This isn’t Lindsey’s first fall from grace. He has two prior convictions for drug charges.

For his latest arrest, he has been charged with nine counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His church reacted to the arrest with the following statement: