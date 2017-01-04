× New McDonald’s near Vatican City creates supersized controversy

VATICAN CITY — A McDonald’s restaurant has caused a supersized controversy because of it’s location near one of the holiest cities on earth — Vatican City.

The issue at hand: the cultural identity of the area.

Some have taken to social media to express joy over the news of the restaurant’s opening saying there are many businesses in the area that cater to tourists and are overpriced.

Others have said it takes away from the city.

A McDonalds opened in Vatican City, symbolically embodying the question, "is nothing sacred?" — Venti Claire (@venticlaire) January 3, 2017

McDonalds in Vatican City?Been there many times.

A beautiful place. Cardinals upset. I would be too.

Not a place for it! — @carolinaqueens (@cbab1232001) October 20, 2016

@McDonalds Stay out of Vatican City! — Michael Ferrara (@AdmiralCodeRed) October 20, 2016

Cardinal Domenico Calcagno reportedly said the opening, “is not at all respectful of the architectural and urban traditions” of the area. It was a “a business decision that, moreover, ignores the culinary traditions of the Roman restaurant.”

But no matter how it makes people feel, the Vatican is reportedly in one the deal, CBS News reported, pocketing approximately $31,000 a month in rent.