Mother charged with abusing son arrested after being on the run in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico woman is in custody charged with abusing and sexually assaulting her son, then taking off with her six other children.

Genoveva Fazio, 36, was arrested in Arizona after being missing for several days.

One of Fazio’s children told police she accused him of molesting a family member.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the 14-year-old said his mother punched, bit and kicked him, grabbed him by the genitals and tied him and put him in a running shower.

The teen ran barefoot to a police station for help.

Fazio is charged with criminal sexual contact of a minor as well as child abuse.