Memphis youth in the forefront of preventing crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They take a lot of heat for causing problems but tonight a group of young people in Memphis are on the forefront of solving crime. They’re part of the crime prevention and intervention task force and they’re ready to make changes.

They want to outline changes starting next month. Their goal is to find positive programs that are working in schools or neighborhoods in the city, bring them back to table at the next meeting and build on that.

“A lot people think the youth don`t care when in fact its just a matter of reaching out to us,” said Malik Luckett.

Too many are familiar with the blue lights, the crime tape and being a witness to violence, now they’re helping solve the city’s crime problems.

“Providing more opportunities for youth, analyzing those crime trends, providing the prevention and intervention methods,” said Luckett.

Luckett, a Memphis native and University of Tennessee student addressed leadership development, creating jobs, fun activities at community centers, book clubs and community service. Mentorship programs were also a big topic of discussion.

“Community centers and libraries not only provide those opportunities but don’t promote them enough because there was a lot stuff I didn`t know about that was available,” said Luckett.

From Pastors to parks and rec, Shelby County Schools, college and high school students and MPD all coming together to introduce crime prevention techniques throughout the city.

“It was good to have people here from Shelby County Schools, theyshared with us there are ten schools that are having specific problems and if we can coordinate those programs that are really working positively the youth were speaking of in those schools,” said Jamita Swearengen City Councilwoman District 4. “Hopefully it will be impactful and assist us in deterring crime.”

Director Michael Rallings sees hope in their involvement.

“I have no doubt that we`ll get out of this, I see more movement now than I`ve seen in a long time,” said Rallings.