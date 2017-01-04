× Man in critical condition after Nashville teen plows stolen truck into home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Nashville teen is facing serious charges after plowing a stolen truck into a home, critically injuring a person inside.

On Wednesday, the 16-year-old lost control of the truck when he spotted police officers in the area patrolling.

The car ran off the road, barreling into a home on Cheyenne Boulevard. The crash caused extensive damage to the front of the house and left it’s 33-year-old owner injured.

Authorities initially believed the man suffered from only minor injuries, but when they arrived at a nearby hospital his condition quickly deteriorated, they said.

He is now in critical condition.

UPDATE: 16 yr. old crashes stolen truck into home. @NC5_SMcCarthy will have the lastest on @NC5 at 4, 5, & 6. pic.twitter.com/JYnKiAu8mP — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) January 4, 2017

As for the teen, officers told WTVF he suffered minor injuries.

Once released, he will be taken to the juvenile detention center.

Police said they believe the juvenile stole the truck and several firearms during a residential burglary Tuesday.

Those firearms were recovered during a quick search of the stolen vehicle and the suspect’s home.