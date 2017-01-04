Man arrested for kidnapping his daughter from Cordova home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Shelby County deputies say a man is in custody after a young girl was kidnapped from her Cordova home overnight.

Earle Farrell, SCSO's public information officer, says the man was taken into custody around 4 a.m. Wednesday in Tunica County and the girl is now safe.

Farrell says the girl was taken from a home in the 1100 block of Mossy Knoll Drive around 1 a.m. by her non-custodial father.

The Tunica County Sheriff's Department reports the two were found in a Tunica casino.

So far, deputies haven't released the man's name or any charges he'll face.