Local and state officials preparing for potential winter weather conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- As temperatures were expected to plunge into the low 20's, salt brine and sand sat on standby at Collins Yard in Binghampton.

The weather experts and local officials warned Mid-Southerners of potential dangers.

"We could see some snow -- some light snow on Thursday, late Thursday night," Dale Lane, director of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness, said.

Shelby County is prepping it's emergency operations center just in case by monitoring weather conditions and live traffic cameras.

"We reached out to TDOT. I know one of the big concerns is the flyover," Lane described.

The state said crews were already out patching pot holes and treating highways on Wednesday afternoon.

If things get too bad when the weather hits, some roads and bridges may be shut down,

"Have a secondary route that you could go should you get stopped," Dale said.

City and county roads are not pre-treated yet.

Crews were waiting to see how weather predictions unfolded.

"One of the things we don't want to do is we don't want to create fear. This is not about being fearful at all," Lane told WREG.