Harrowing moments after cop shot in Oklahoma caught on audio, video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY BROOK, Okla. -- A Good Samaritan and two law enforcement officers raced to help a wounded Valley Brook police officer after he was shot on New Year’s Day, reports CBS Oklahoma City affiliate KWTV.

Audio and video from the scene show just how tense things got.

Valley Brook Police Officer Brian Southerland, trying to dodge a barrage of bullets during a traffic stop on I-240, was hit once in the upper leg, says KWTV. Authorities say the bullet pierced a major artery and left him unable to move from the side of the road.

Southerland radioed dispatch for help. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office released the audio Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say Southerland was remarkably calm and collected during the incident.

Southerland: I’ve been hit.

Dispatch: Where were you hit at?

Southerland: I’m sitting next to my vehicle. I’m shot in the leg.

Dispatch: Sir. We are notifying everyone now, we’ve got units in route, as well as EMSA.

Moments later, in dashcam video released by Valley Brook Police, the first sign of help can be seen -- a car driving against traffic on the highway’s shoulder.

Police say Ken Barnes, a witness to the shooting, turned around on the interstate to help the officer. The video shows the Good Samaritan checking on the officer, then retrieving a rope from his truck at Southerland’s request.

“Do you have something I can tie my leg off with?” Southerland is heard asking in the dashcam video.

Barnes jumps in to help Southerland apply the makeshift tourniquet.

Soon, the first responding officer, Valley Brook Police Capt. Darren Johnson, arrives.

“Mr. Barnes retrieved a shirt and I was able to wipe away some of the blood to find the wound, “ said Johnson.

Johnson placed his finger on the wound and applied pressure to help stop the bleeding.

“We talked to him and tried to keep him talking -- that way, he stayed conscious, but he was very calm,” Johnson explained. They did it until Oklahoma County Deputy Johnny Berryman pulled up with a tourniquet kit.

Authorities say it was a life-saving measure that has doctors confident Southerland will make a full recovery.

“We are very relieved and he is very excited about returning to duty,” said Johnson, though he explained it could be a while before Southerland returns to work.

Meanwhile, authorities arrested a suspect late Monday evening. Cory Lee Hartsell, 27, was charged with shooting with intent to kill and was being held in the Oklahoma County Jail on a $500,000 bond.