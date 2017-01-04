× Funeral arrangements announced for Kiara Tatum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a college student who was recently murdered.

The wake for Kiara Tatum has been scheduled for this Saturday, January 7 at Olivet Fellowship Baptist Church from 4 to 7 p.m.

Tatum will then be laid to rest the following day, January 8 at 3 p.m.

Two men, 17-year-old Jaylen Clayton and 22-year-old Devante Robinson, have been arrested in connection to the shooting that took place Sunday evening in Parkway Village.