× Deidre Malone has been named chairman of Memphis NAACP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A familiar name has been tapped to lead the Memphis chapter of the NAACP.

Former Shelby County Commissioner Deidre Malone has been named the new chairman of the Board for the Memphis NAACP.

Malone replaces Reverend Keith Norman in the post.

One of her fist tasks will be to help in the search for a new executive director for the local chapter.