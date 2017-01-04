Collierville student wins front row tickets to presidential inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- To say Cole Perry is excited would be an understatement.

In two weeks, the 19-year-old will have a front row seat to history as he attends his first presidential inauguration and the swearing in of Donald Trump as the nation's 45th president.

"It`s such an unprecedented election and election results, for that matter. I think it`s gonna be cool to witness that transition of power."

It's purely by luck the George Washington University student from Collierville will be able to attend. He said he won four tickets through a lottery on Senator Bob Corker's website.

"I go to school there, so I`ll already be in town, but my family is gonna join me," said Perry.

As someone who supported Trump from the moment he won the Republican nomination, Perry said it's all the more special to him to see the businessman take office.

"I don`t think we`ve had a president since Eisenhower who`s cared so deeply about rebuilding our roads and trying to get manufacturing jobs back."

"I`m really excited to be up close and up front to see him sworn in," he added.