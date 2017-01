Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- There's a chance for light snow Thursday night for parts of the Mid-South.

Temperatures will in the 30s this morning with north winds producing wind chills in the 20s according to our Todd Demers.

Expect lows in the mid 20s overnight.

Thursday night and Friday are currently the best times for snow to develop.

Right now, it looks like we could see from flurries to light snow.

We are tracking the system and will keep you updated.